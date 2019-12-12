Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

BFI Asks Coaches to Step Up Vigil at National Camps, Conduct Awareness Sessions to Tackle Doping

Boxing Federation of India directed their High Performance Directors and coaches to step up the vigil to ensure that dope cheats are weeded out from national camps.

PTI

Updated:December 12, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BFI Asks Coaches to Step Up Vigil at National Camps, Conduct Awareness Sessions to Tackle Doping
(Photo credit: Reuters) Vaibhav Yadav became the WBC Asia silver welterweight champion after defeating Thailand's Fahpetch Singmanassak at Pattaya, Thailand.

New Delhi: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday directed its High Performance Directors and coaches to step up the vigil to ensure that dope cheats are weeded out from national camps and called for quarterly awareness sessions on the anti-doping code.

Former Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan and Tokyo Olympics probable woman boxer Neeraj Phogat were caught in the dope net, a shocker for the sport in which the elite group has mostly a clean record.

"It's very shocking and equally unacceptable to hear that two boxers have tested positive in doping recently," BFI Secretary General Jay Kowli said in a letter addressed to the High Performance Directors -- Santiago Nieva (men) and Rafaelle Bergamasco (women).

The BFI said it would offer no support to those who are caught unless "inadvertent intake" is proved beyond doubt.

"If it is an informed decision by a boxer, then it is a clear case of cheating and we should not entertain, help and assist such boxers anywhere.

"However, if the boxer is innocent and it is an unfortunate development due to a genuine mistake, then we must stand by to assist him or her on all fronts," he said.

Laying down the ground rules to ensure that no fresh cases come up, Kowli asked for greater awareness among campers at all age levels and greater vigil by coaches, doctors and other support staff.

"...apart from observing strict vigilance/monitoring, we need to educate all our boxers, coaches, support staff on all aspects. Not only once in a year, but repeatedly, preferably quarterly," he said.

"...it is the responsibility of head coaches of all the teams to conduct a dedicated session to educate and re-educate all our boxers and everybody associated with and in the camp on all the aspects of doping," he added.

Kowli said the exercise "must be video-recorded to ensure full adherence and attendance".

"Whether the boxer is young and inexperienced or he/she is senior and experienced, each and every person has to attend these sessions and a proper record has to be kept," he said.

While Neeraj has accepted the 'A' sample findings, which came out positive for anabolic steroids, Sangwan has not yet stated whether he would go for a 'B' sample test after a diuretic was traced in his sample.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram