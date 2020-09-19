BFI Plans to Send Indian Boxers to Europe for Training, Competition

Senior Indian boxers could go on a 45-day long European tour, with possible stops in France, Italy, and Poland, where they would train and compete, the sports's national federation said on Saturday.

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) discussed the possibility of sending the senior boxers European tour at a Special General Meeting.

"A possibility of sending senior boxers on a European tour for 45 days for training and playing tournaments were also apprised to the 74 members who attended the meeting," said the BFI in a statement.

Most of India's top boxers are currently training at the National Institute of Sport in Patiala. A senior coach told IANS: "We have just given the proposal [to the BFI for a tour] of France, Poland and Italy for the training. The training camps should be in France and Italy and we are looking at taking part in a competition in Poland."

Meanwhile, the BFI extended the tenures of its president Ajay Singh and its Executive Council by three months as the Covid-19 has "made it difficult" to conduct fresh elections. The tenures were originally scheduled to end on September 25.

It was also decided at the meeting, which was also attended by Asian Boxing Confederation president Anas Alotaiba, Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra and IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta, to make amendments in the constitution of the BFI to make it compliant with the requirements of the National Sports Code 2011.