BGG vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Vs Bayern Munich  Playing V, BasketBall Fantasy Tips

Table-topper Bayern Munich will meet BG Gottingen on Friday, June 12, at Audi Dome, Munich. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 8 pm. Gottingen played their last match against EWE Baskets. The full-time score was 80-62. On the other hand, Bayern Munich have managed to keep a clean sheet with a thumping 110-79 scoreline win over Merlins. With 38 from 21 outings, Bayern Munich are leading the table tally. While, BG Gottingen are 8th with 22 points next to their name. They have won 11 games so far.

BGG vs BAY Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Vs Bayern Munich Dream11 team

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BGG vs BAY Dream 11 Captain: Bennet Hundt

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BGG vs BAY Dream11 Vice Captain: Mathis Monninghoff

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BGG vs BAY Dream11 Point Guard: Bennet Hundt

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BGG vs BAY Dream11 Shooting Guard: Jason George

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BGG vs BAY Dream11 Small Forward: Alex Ruoff

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BGG vs BAY Dream11 Power Forward: Mathis Monninghoff

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BGG vs BAY Dream11 Centre: Leon Radosevic

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Probable V vs Bayern Munich: Bennet Hundt, Dominic Lockhart, Alex Ruoff, Mathis Monninghoff , Jito Kok

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Bayern Munich Probable V vs BG Gottingen: Maodo Lo , Jason George , Sasha Grant, Alex King , Leon Radosevic