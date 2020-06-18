BGG vs BER Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

BG Gottingen will be up against Alba Berlin in the Thursday fixture of the Basketball Bundesliga 2020. The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin match will be played at Audi Dome, Sendling-Westpark in Munich, Germany. BG Gottingen faced Ulm in their previous fixture. Gottingen lost the match with a 89-66 scoreline. Alba Berlin, on the other hand, managed to keep a clean sheet with a 97-89 win over Ludwigsburg.

Talking about the league table, BG Gottingen are 7th with 22 points from 21 matches while Alba Berlin are placed at number 4 with 28 points in 19 matches.

The match between BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST on Thursday.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin: BGG vs BER Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin, BGG vs BER Dream11 Point Guard: Siva

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin, BGG vs BER Dream11 Shooting Guard: Eriksson

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin, BGG vs BER Dream11 Small Forward: Andric, Ogbe

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin, BGG vs BER Dream11 Power Forward: Sikma, Monninghoff

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen vs Alba Berlin, BGG vs BER Dream11 Centre: Kramer, Nnoko

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen Probable Lineup vs Alba Berlin: Andric, Monninghoff, Kramer, Williams, Bryant

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Alba Berlin Probable Lineup vs BG Gottingen: Siva, Eriksson, Ogbe, Sikma, Nnoko