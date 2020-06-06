BGG vs CM Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Vs Crailsheim Merlins  Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

The 2019-20 session of Basketball Bundesliga is all set to resume its action on Saturday. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 that features 10 teams is making a comeback after three month. Much like other tournaments, the league was postponed due to COVID-19. On the resuming night, the Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 will see BG Gottingen (BGG) face Crailsheim Merlins (CM). The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Vs Crailsheim Merlins will be played at the Audi Dome, Munich.

The organisers have asked all the players to wear electronic chips that will help monitor their movements, reported ESPN. The Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Vs Crailsheim Merlins will commence at 8:00 pm. Currently, Merlins are 3rd in the regular season standings after 21 matches. Meanwhile, Gottingen are 8th on the points table

BGG vs CM Dream11 Tips and Predictions, Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Vs Crailsheim Merlins Dream11 team

Captain: Dwayne Russell

Vice Captain: Jeremny Morgan

Point Guard: Dwayne Russell

Shooting Guard: Sebastian Herrera, Maurice Stuckey, Elias Lasisi

Small Forward: Mihajlo Andric

Power Forward: Fabian Bleck

Centre: Jeremny Morgan, Dennis Kramer

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 BG Gottingen Probable V vs Crailsheim Merlins: Terry, Kyan, Dominic, Elias, Andric

Basketball Bundesliga 2019-20 Crailsheim Merlins Probable V vs BG Gottingen: Russell, Morgan, Jones, Sebastian, Ford