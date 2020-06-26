SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BGS vs ANR Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Liga ACB, Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Liga ACB 2: Burgos face MoraBanc Andorra at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis.

Share this:

Burgos and MoraBanc Andorra will lock horns on June 26 in Spanish Liga ACB. The Spanish Liga ACB 2 Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra  will be played at the Pavello Municipal Font De San Luis. As far as their performance is concerned,  Burgos have been on the losing side in the last two occasions. MoraBanc Andorra, on the other hand, have defeated Real Madrid  by 91-75. The Spanish Liga ACB 2 Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra  at 7 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Spanish Liga ACB Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra: BGS vs ANR Dream11 Team Predictions

Spanish Liga ACB Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra Dream11 Point Guard: C Hannah

Spanish Liga ACB Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra Dream11 Shooting Guard: T McFadden, F Massenat

Spanish Liga ACB Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra Dream11 Small Forward: V Benite, P Aguilar

Spanish Liga ACB Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra Dream11 Power Forward: B Sy

Spanish Liga ACB Burgos vs MoraBanc Andorra Dream11 Centre: A Lima, J Vega

Spanish Liga ACB Burgos Probable Lineup vs MoraBanc Andorra: T McFadden, V Benite, P Aguilar, A Lima, J Vega

Spanish Liga ACB MoraBanc Andorra Probable Lineup vs Burgos:  C Hannah, F Massenat, B Sy, D Walker, D Clark

Share this:
Next Story
Loading