BHA vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Brighton vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Brighton and Arsenal haven’t had the results they would have liked this season at the Premier League 2020-21, as they languish near the bottom of the table. The two are set to meet at the Falmer Stadium, the home of Brighton on Tuesday.

Arsenal have fared comparatively better with 17 points, having won five games out of the fifteen played. But they have won just one game in the last five while losing three others. Their win over Chelsea in the previous game would surely help them gain some confidence coming into this match.

Meanwhile, Brighton have not won a single match in the last five they played. Throughout the season, they have managed to win just two games, while they lost six games. The last time they won was way back in November when they defeated Aston Villa by 2-1. Even if they beat Arsenal here, they would be behind in the race. Nevertheless, they would be desperate for a win here. The game will begin at 11:30 PM IST.

BHA vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Brighton vs Arsenal Live Streaming

The Brighton vs Arsenal match will be telecast on Star Sports network in India. Viewers can also live stream at Disney+ Hotstar app.

BHA vs ARS Premier League 2020-21, Brighton vs Arsenal: Match Details

December 29 – 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Falmer Stadium, Brighton

Premier League 2020-21, BHA vs ARS Dream11 team for Brighton vs Arsenal

Premier League 2020-21, BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Arsenal captain: Robert Sanchez

Premier League 2020-21, BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Arsenal vice-captain: Alexandre Lacazette

Premier League 2020-21, BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Arsenal goalkeeper: Robert Sanchez

Premier League 2020-21, BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Arsenal defenders: Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney

Premier League 2020-21, BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Arsenal midfielders: Joel Veltman, Solly March, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos

Premier League 2020-21, BHA vs ARS Dream11 prediction for Brighton vs Arsenal strikers: Leandro Trossard, Alexandre Lacazette

BHA vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Brighton possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Robert Sanchez (GK), Ben White, Lewis Dunk, Adam Webster, Joel Veltman, Yves Bissouma, Steven Alzate, Solly March, Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Danny Welbeck

BHA vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21 Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Brighton: Bernd Leno (GK), Hector Bellerin, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli, Alexandre Lacazette