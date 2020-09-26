BHA vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Brighton vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Brighton & Hove Albion will play host to Manchester United in the Premier League 2020-21 fixture on Saturday, September 26. Brighton, who won their last fixture against Newcastle with a 3-0 scoreline, will be riding on their winning momentum when they face The Red Devils. The Premier League 2020-21 match Brighton vs Manchester United match will be hosted at the Falmer Stadium.

Manchester United, on the other side, will look to go off the mark in 2020-21 season in their away fixture. In their last outing, Man Utd lost to Crystal Palace 3-1. As per the league standing, Brighton are 8th with three points from two matches in their kitty. Whereas, Manchester United are sitting on the 15 points without any points next to their name.

The Premier League 2020-21 match Brighton vs Manchester United will kick-off 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League, Brighton vs Manchester United, BHA vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Brighton are expected to enjoy the company of defender Tariq Lamptey, who limped off the ground in their last EPL outing. The Brighton suspension will see Yves Bissouma serving his three-match ban.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have no fresh injuries to look into ahead of the match.

BHA vs MUH Premier League Dream11 Team, Brighton vs Manchester United

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Captain: Rashford

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Vice-Captain: Martial

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Goalkeeper: Ryan

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Defenders: Wan-Bissaka, Dunk, Maguire, Webster

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Midfielders: Pogba, Van de Beek, Fernandes

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Strikers: Rashford, Maupay, Martial

Premier League BHA vs MUN, Brighton probable Playing XI vs Manchester United: Ryan; White, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Propper, Alzate, March; Trossard, Connolly, Maupay

Premier League BHA vs MUN, Manchester United probable Playing XI vs Brighton: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, Van de Beek; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial