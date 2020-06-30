BHA vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League, Brighton vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Manchester United, who are unbeaten in the last 14 games across all competition, will be riding on the momentum when they take on Brighton in the upcoming Premier League fixture scheduled for Wednesday. The Premier League Brighton vs Manchester United match will be played at the Falmer Stadium with no-person in attendance rule due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Red Devils currently stand at the 6th position, with 49 points off 31 matches in their kitty. In their recent outing, Manchester United defeated Norwich City by 2-1 in FA CUP quarter-finals. Meanwhile, the hosts Brighton are on 15th slot with 33 points next to their name. However, their last outing against Leicester City was concluded in a draw.

The Premier League BHA vs MUN match will take place at 12.45am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Premier League, Brighton vs Manchester United, BHA vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Brighton boss Graham Potter is waiting for the fitness result of Adam Webster. The 25-year-old defender has picked a hamstring injury against Leicester.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will miss Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe for their away game.

BHA vs MUH Premier League Dream11 Team, Brighton vs Manchester United

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Captain: Bruno Fernandes

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Vice-Captain: Harry Maguire

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lewis Dunk, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Midfielders: Aaron Mooy, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba

Premier League BHA vs MUH Dream 11 Prediction, Brighton vs Manchester United Strikers: Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Neal Maupay

Premier League BHA vs MUN, Brighton probable lineup vs Manchester United: Ryan, Lewis Dunk, Dan Burn, Ezequiel Schelotto, Martín Montoya, Leandro Trossard, Aaron Connolly, Alexis Mac Allister, Pascal Gross, Aaron Mooy, Neal Maupay

Premier League BHA vs MUN, Manchester United probable Playing XI vs Brighton: David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James, Anthony Martial