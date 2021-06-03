Bhaichung Bhutia Joins Koo, Crosses 25,000 Followers Within A Week

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia has recently joined the home grown social media app Koo. He crossed 25,000 followers on Koo in just one week. He joined Koo on May 22. So far, he has shared 9 posts, all related to personal updates.

Now he had more followers on Koo than the same on Twitter. Currently, he has over 28,000 followers on Koo and less than 24,000 followers on Twitter even after being an active Twitter user for the past six years.

Bhutia, known as the ‘Sikkimese Sniper’, is an Arjuna Award winner and a Padma Shri recipient. He is credited for the rise of Indian football. At a young age of 19, Bhutia made his international debut on March 10, 1995 against Thailand in the Nehru Cup. He played 104 matches for India and scored 40 goals in all categories of matches.

In 2011, Bhutia announced his retirement from international football. He has founded the Bhaichung Bhutia Soccer Schools in 21 cities across the country to help nurture young talent.

Co-founders of Koo have expressed their happiness on Bhutia’s joining of the platform and getting a record number of followers.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder, Koo said that his team is delighted by how the Koo family has welcomed Bhutia.

“Bhutia is among many other prominent personalities who are discovering the power of India’s truly national platform that Koo has become,” Radhakrishna said.

Mayank Bidawatka, another Co-Founder of Koo said, “Bhaichung Bhutia acquiring followers at such a rapid pace shows how eager India is to connect with their stars and hear their thoughts and opinions.”

Koo is currently available in seven Indian languages and English. It has also been recognised by the union government to be used for the dissemination of information and communication by all its departments. Koo has also won the Prime Minister’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. With over 6 million downloads, Koo is considered a rival of Twitter.

