Bhavinaben Patel Wants to Meet Sachin Tendulkar and Show Her Silver Medal

Indian para table tennis star Bhavina Patel (Twitter)

Bhavinaben Patel became only the second Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics.

Winning a medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games was a dream come true for Bhavinaben Patel and now the paddler wants to realise another dream — meeting her childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar and show her silver medal to the iconic cricketer.

“Bhavina wants to meet Tendulkar and show the medal to him. He is her idol. We are trying to contact him and fix a meeting once we return to India," husband Nikul Patel said.

Sachin Tendulkar during the victory lap after winning the 2011 ODI World Cup in Mumbai. (AFP)

Bhavinaben became only the second India woman to win a medal the Para Olympic Games. She lost her final to world number one Chinese rival Ying Zhou, who won her third Paralympics gold.

first published:August 31, 2021, 10:13 IST