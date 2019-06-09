Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh is an Indian cricketer. He was born on February 5, 1990, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He is 29 years of age. He is a right-arm medium bowler and right-hand batter.

He has played for the following cricket teams: India, India A, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar has played in 106 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 120 wickets at an average of 35.44. His bowling economy rate is 5.01. His best bowling figure is 5/42.

Kumar has scored 523 runs at an average of 15.38. His highest score is 53 not out. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.

Kumar made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Chennai, December 30, 2012, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, March 13, 2019.

This Bhuvneshwar Kumar: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 9, 2019.