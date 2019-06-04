English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bhuvneshwar Kumar: ICC Ranking, Career Info, Stats and Form Guide as on June 4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is an Indian bowler and is part of the Indian cricket team in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. He is 29 years old.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is India's big threat in swinging conditions. (Photo Credit: AFP)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh is an Indian cricketer. He was born on February 5, 1990, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. He is 29 years of age. He is a right-arm medium bowler and right-hand batter.
He has played for the following cricket teams: India, India A, Pune Warriors, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Uttar Pradesh.
Kumar has played in 105 One Day Internationals (ODIs) and has claimed 118 wickets at an average of 35.66. His bowling economy rate is 5.01. His best bowling figure is 5/42.
Kumar has scored 523 runs at an average of 15.38. His highest score is 53 not out. He has scored zero centuries and one half-century.
Kumar made his ODI debut against Pakistan at Chennai, December 30, 2012, and the last ODI he played was against Australia at Delhi, March 13, 2019.
This Bhuvneshwar Kumar: India cricketer profile is updated as of 9 AM, June 4, 2019.
