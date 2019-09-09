Take the pledge to vote

Bianca Andreescu Jumps Into Top 5 of WTA Rankings With US Open Win as Ash Barty Grabs Top Spot

WTA rankings: US Open 2019 winner Bianca Andreescu debuted in top 5. Ashleigh Barty regained the top spot again while Naomi Osaka went down three place to No.4.

AFP

Updated:September 9, 2019, 5:25 PM IST
Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams to win the US Open 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: US Open winner Bianca Andreescu, 200th in the world rankings a year ago, leapt into the top five on Monday, while Ashleigh Barty knocked Naomi Osaka off top spot.

Eliminated in the first qualifying round in New York a year ago, Andreescu rose 10 places to number five after beating Serena Williams in the final on Saturday.

The 19-year-old Canadian is one place behind Osaka, whose defence of her US title ended in the quarterfinals.

Barty was also knocked out in the last eight but, since she was knocked out in the fourth round in 2018, increased her ranking points total.

The Australian is just over 400 points ahead of the Czech Karolina Pliskova, who climbed one place to second.

The top two have opened a substantial gap over Elina Svitolina, who rose two spots to third after reaching the semi-finals in New York.

WTA rankings as of September 9:

1. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 6,501 pts (+1)

2. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 6,125 (+1)

3. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5,032 (+2)

4. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 4,846 (-3)

5. Bianca Andreescu (CAN) 4,835 (+10)

6. Simona Halep (ROU) 4,803 (-2)

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4,326 (-1)

8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,325 (-1)

9. Serena Williams (USA) 3,935 (-1)

10. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3,738 (+2)

11. Johanna Konta (GBR) 3,115 (+5)

12. Qiang Wang (CHN) 2,946 (+6)

13. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2,785

14. Sloane Stephens (USA) 2769 (-4)

15. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,750 (-1)

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2,727 (-7)

17. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 2,597 (+2)

18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 2,517 (-7)

19. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2,500 (+2)

20. Sofia Kenin (USA) 2,460

