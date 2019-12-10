Take the pledge to vote

Bianca Andreescu Named Canada's Athlete of the Year After Breakthrough Season

Bianca Andreescu in the first tennis player to have been awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's top athlete.

December 10, 2019
Bianca Andreescu defeated Serena Williams to win the US Open 2019. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Montreal: Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu added another honour to her glittering year on Monday after becoming the first tennis player to be awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada's top athlete.

The 19-year-old earns the award after a season which saw her become the first player from Canada to win a Grand Slam singles title with her victory at the US Open, where she defeated Serena Williams in the final.

She also became the first Canadian in 50 years to win the Rogers Cup, also defeating Williams in the final.

"I'm so thankful for this award," Andreescu said. "I was not expecting it and to be the first tennis player to win is even more surreal.

"I can't wait for what 2020 will bring and am always proud to represent Canada at the highest level."

Andreescu was a unanimous choice for the award, which is selected by a poll of 30 sports journalists.

Other nominees for the honour included Brooke Henderson (golf), Jordan Binnington (ice hockey), Andre De Grasse (athletics) and Mike Soroka (baseball).

Previous winners of the award include ice hockey legends Wayne Gretzky, Sidney Crosby and Bobby Orr, 1996 Olympic 100m gold medallist Donovan Bailey and former Formula One world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

