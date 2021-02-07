News18 Logo

Bickerstaff Scores 18 To Carry Drexel Past Hofstra 73-71
1-MIN READ

Bickerstaff Scores 18 To Carry Drexel Past Hofstra 73-71

T.J. Bickerstaff had 18 points and six assists and Drexel held off Hofstra's secondhalf rally with a 7371 win on Saturday.

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y.: T.J. Bickerstaff had 18 points and six assists and Drexel held off Hofstra’s second-half rally with a 73-71 win on Saturday.

The Dragons led 41-27 at halftime before Hofstra gradually began chipping away at its deficit which it never overcame. Drexel led the entire second half

Camren Wynter scored 16 points for Drexel (8-6, 3-4 Colonial Athletic Association) and Zach Walton added 11.

Jalen Ray scored a career-high 30 points for the Pride (11-7, 7-4), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Isaac Kante added 16 points and Caleb Burgess distributed seven assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


