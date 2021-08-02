EXCLUSIVE - 'Big Day for Indian Hockey': Women's Team's Monika Malik Reacts to Landmark Moment at Tokyo 2020

Indian women’s hockey team produced a landmark moment on Monday at the Tokyo Olympics when they pulled off a huge upset with a 1-0 win over Australia. With the win, they made the semi-final of the Olympics for the first time. The team’s defence and goalkeeper Savita Punia stood tall to deny the mighty Australians as luck also went India’s way. A brilliant drag flick from Gurjit Kaur off a penalty corner in the second quarter ended up being the difference in the historic match.

Indians celebrated this ‘Chak De’ moment with huge fervour as Indian women continued to make the country proud in Tokyo. Post the win, midfielder Monika Malik said that the team knew they had to step up and this was a massive day for Indian hockey.

Tokyo Olympics Day 10 LIVE

“This is a big day for Indian hockey and we were working hard on our performance. Everyone performed well today. Coach (Sjoerd) Marjine has worked hard to improve our team," Monika said to CNN-News18.

The Indian women’s hockey team had a disappointing start to the campaign in Tokyo as they lost their first three Pool A matches and there were flashbacks of their performance in Rio Games, where they failed to win a single match.

WATCH | Gurjit Kaur’s Historic Goal That Took India to the Semi-finals at Tokyo Olympics

However, India turned it around in the last two matches and qualified for the quarter-finals, finishing fourth in their group, following Great Britain’s win over Ireland. India beat Ireland (1-0) and South Africa (4-3) in their last two group matches.

“We had a tough start to our campaign. We knew that winning the last 2 matches in the group stages was important," Monika shared.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia Women Hockey: ‘Mother of All Upsets’ - Twitter Blows Up as Rani Rampal and Co Make History

She further said that the team was taking it match-by-match and up against Australia, they knew they had to improve their game.

“We were playing it match by match. When we reached the QF we knew that this was a knockout match against a good team so we had to step up

“We are now focusing on our semi final match," she concluded.

ALSO READ | Wall of India! Social Media Hails Savita Punia as Indian Women’s Hockey Team Reach Semis

After the match, coach Marijne called it “Chak De India in reality" and said it was all about the mindset.

“It’s all about the mindset. I told the girls that we have nothing to lose, so play free, and that’s what we did today. It’s like a dream come true. I think this is the Chak De India in reality," he said.

“How my heart was? Its still working. I was like…ggahhh but that’s in every match in the last three games," he said after the match.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here