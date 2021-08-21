Big E Has Only 'Respect' for Roman Reigns and Believes People Don't Credit His 'In-Ring Abilities'

We are on the cusp of one of the biggest matches in WWE this year when Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on 16-time champion John Cena at the WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Monday, August 22. These two are arguably two of the biggest superstars that WWE has had in recent years. This match will be integral for both their careers after the champion on the latest episode of SmackDown announced that he would leave WWE if he loses the contest.

Roman Reigns joined WWE back in 2010 and reported at their developmental territory Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW), just a year after another wrestler joined FCW, Big E. Though these wrestlers’ career trajectories differed, they have seen each other’s career grow, and Big E believes that Roman Reigns has been often disrespected.

“There is a lot of work that he has done to solidify being that guy a lot of people didn’t give him credit for."

“People do not give him enough credit him either for what he has done in-ring and his in-ring abilities. He is an excellent pro-wrestler he excellent at his craft and he has so many excellent matches under his belt, so, I have a ton of respect for what he has done," he said.

Both their main roster debuts were almost at the same time. While Big E, erstwhile Big E Langston debuted in December 2012, and Roman Reigns made his debut in November, so it is fair to say that the former had a ‘ringside’ view of Roman Reigns’ career path.

“I think growing up in the business, he has always had leg up but that’s not to discredit the work he has done. I am not saying he has been

handed things."

“I have seen him work hard. In FCW, in those days he came in just like us. But you can say he got it right away. He has a certain charisma; he has a certain presence that a lot of people didn’t have that earlier, so, we always knew he was going to be someone. So, I have got nothing but a good thing to say about what he has done with his career and the amount of work he has put in to deserve it because it is easier to sit on the sideline and say that should be my spot but you haven’t done that work that he has done.," he added.

However, like millions of fans worldwide, Big E will have an eye on the result of the match because the ‘legitimate’ Mr Money in the Bank could cash in

and add another title to his name.

The 35-year-old Florida born wrestler was also asked if he was Team Cena or Team Reigns and he said he just wants to sit down and see how Cena and

Reigns paint the canvas.

“I am just going to sit back, remove all the distractions, have some snack and watch this, because I am not worried about picking a side or who is

going to win."

“These two guys, both think they are the very best let’s see what they can do. Let’s see how they paint this canvas, let’s see how they, let’s see what kind of legacy that they leave," he added.

Big E also revealed, among other bookings in the match card, the fight between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks will be the one he would be watching eagerly. “Sasha and Bianca put on a classic at WrestleMania, so, I would see what they do with the next opportunity. They are both incredible performers and incredible wrestlers so I am excited to see what they do."

