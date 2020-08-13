Big Sky scuttles rest of fall sports schedule over COVID-19

FARMINGTON, Utah The Big Sky Conference has voted to postpone all fall sports competition until the spring because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision follows the Big Skys postponement of fall football on Aug. 6 when the league became one of the first in the nation to scuttle the sport because of the virus that has claimed more than 160,000 lives in the United States and about 750,000 worldwide.

The other Big Sky sports that are now postponed are mens and womens cross country, soccer and volleyball as well as mens and womens golf, softball and mens and womens tennis.

While I am confident that our conference is making the right decision for the health and safety of our student-athletes, it breaks my heart knowing how disappointing this will be to all of them who were eagerly anticipating the opportunity to compete this fall, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said.

Members of the Big Sky Conference are Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Sacramento State, Southern Utah and Weber State.

Big Sky schools may continue with permissible athletics activities at their discretion while abiding by NCAA legislation, campus policies, and local and state regulations, the league said.

The conferences Presidents Council convened Wednesday to affirm the recommendation from its athletic directors to postpone the entire fall sports calendar.

We thank them for their efforts and appreciate the desire to compete but most importantly, keep us safe, said Northern Colorado soccer coach Tim Barrera.

Decisions regarding the Big Skys winter sports (mens and womens basketball, mens and womens indoor track and field) will be made at a later date.

