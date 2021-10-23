Big Wins for Jharkhand, Delhi in National Women's Hockey Championship

Results continued to go on expected lines as Hockey Jharkhand, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, Tripura Hockey, and Assam Hockey registered victories in their respective matches on the third day of the 11th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Rajasthan 6-2 in their Pool F match. Albela Rani Toppo (9′, 57′) scored a brace, while Captain Subhasi Hemrom (5′), Betan Dung Dung (24′), Reshma Soreng (28′), and Pramila Soreng (52′) scored one goal each for Hockey Jharkhand. Meanwhile, Captain Beena Pandey (46′) and Keemat Meena (53′) scored a goal each for Hockey Rajasthan.

In the other Pool F match, Delhi Hockey outclassed Hockey Andaman & Nicobar 21-0. Babita (9′, 27′, 47′, 48′, 50′, 60′) scored six goals, while Roobi (13′, 31′, 37′, 59′) and Manisha (36′, 37′, 57′, 58′) found the back of the net four times each. Kalyani Kumari (5′, 26′, 39′) scored a hat-trick, while Sarita (11′), Kajal (14′), Vidhi Kohli (55′) and Captain Shivani (56′) netted one goal each, Hockey India informed in a press release on Saturday.

Hockey Karnataka earned a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu in their Pool G match. Soumyashree NR (42′) scored the only goal in the match.

In the other Pool G match, Tripura Hockey defeated Telangana Hockey 8-0. Arshi Parveen Siddiqui (15′, 19′, 51′, 57′) scored four goals, while Annu (11′, 38′, 58′) scored a hat-trick and Parashdeep Kaur (26′) netted one goal for Tripura Hockey.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey drew 1-1 with Kerala Hockey in their Pool H match. Aiswarya KV (5′) scored for Kerala Hockey, while Sonal Tiwari (33′) found the equalizer for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the final match of the day, Assam Hockey defeated Hockey Jammu & Kashmir 6-1 in their Pool H game. Captain Elina Tigga (7′, 28′, 32′) scored a hat-trick, while Phulkuwari Mundu (8′), Milka Surin (17′), and Ranju Karmakar (57′) scored one goal each for Assam Hockey. Meanwhile, Bindu (50′) scored the only goal for Hockey Jammu & Kashmir.

