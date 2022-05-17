Bigger Goal is Definitely Paris 2024: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Also Focusing on Singles Glory at 2022 CWG

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran was knocked out in the second round at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics despite being higher-ranked than his Hong Kong opponent Siu Hang Lam. With the next Quadrennial Summer Games just around the corner, the star Indian paddler has since won an ITTF men’s singles title, a world tour mixed doubles title and a world tour men’s doubles title. He also won bronze in the men’s doubles event, parenting Sharath Kamal, and was part of the men’s team that bagged bronze at the 2021 Asian Championships.

Gnanasekaran Sathiyan is now turning his focus on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“The bigger goal is definitely Paris 2024. Immediately after Tokyo 2020, we set our target at Paris 2024. Tokyo 2020 taught me a lot and I put those lessons directly into my game and you can see that there has been a lot of improvement, especially in mentally how I approach a big tournament. Now I know what it feels like to play an Olympics and I am sure the exposure will help me when I go to Paris,” Sathiyan told Firstpost.

In order to be acclimatised to the conditions, the 29-year-old has also recently signed up with top-tier French Pro A league club Jura Morez Tennis de Table for the 2022-23 season.

Sathiyan and his mixed doubles partner Manika Batra have risen to their career-best world number six spot in the latest ITTF world rankings and he believes the pair can win an ‘elusive medal’ in the event.

“We will be focussing a lot on mixed doubles and there’s a good chance to get that elusive medal in the mixed doubles. When you are world number six in the world, it’s about how you play on that day. It is also important to work out strategies on respective pairs and we have been training together to do so,” Sathiyan said.

Before the Olympics though, there is the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games with the Asian Games already being postponed to 2023 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

India had produced their best-ever CWG show at the last edition at Gold Coast in Australia, winning a total of eight medals including three gold.

Sathiyan, who won the men’s doubles silver, mixed doubles bronze and the men’s team gold, wants to focus on winning an individual medal though he is “confident” India can repeat their heroics.

“To win a medal in singles in Commonwealth Games has been a long-time target for me. Last time I lost in the quarter-finals. I don’t want just a medal but to go straight to the finals. It’s not going to be easy. There are some tough players there — Aruna Quadri and Liam Pitchford, those who are in the top 20 in the world. There will be stiff competition but we are preparing hard and we have made our strategies,” he said.

Sathiyan is currently sweating it out at the Raman TT High Performance Center in Chennai under the guidance of his coach S Raman till the end of May before joining the national camp.

Before the start of the 2022 CWG, which starts 28 July, Sathiyan is scheduled to play in a WTT Contender event in Zagreb and a Grand Smash event in Budapest.

