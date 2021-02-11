BIL vs LEV Dream11 Predictions, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
BIL vs LEV Dream11 Predictions, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips
Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Dream11 Best Picks / Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Dream11 Captain / Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: February 11, 2021, 18:01 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Athletic Bilbao will take on Levante at San Mames on Friday as both sides look for a ticket to the final edition of the Copa Del Rey 2020-21. For Athletic Bilbao, it could also be a chance to book an early advantage and move one step closer towards securing a historic result and this would see them book a place in the final of this coveted competition twice this year.
Levante will hope to spoil this party as they continue their excellent run of form that has seen them register three wins in their last four competition. This run includes a 2-1 upset over Real Madrid and the side are undefeated in all competitions since 2nd January.
Copa del Rey 2020-21 Sevilla vs Barcelona game will commence at 1.30 am IST.
BIL vs LEV Copa del Rey 2020-21, Athletic Bilbao vs Levante: Live Streaming
Athletic Bilbao vs Levante will not be shown on any TV channel in India. The live stream will not be available in India.
BIL vs LEV Copa del Rey 2020-21, Athletic Bilbao vs Levante: Match Details
Friday, February 12 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)
Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante
Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante captain: Roger Marti
Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante vice-captain: Raul Garcia
Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante goalkeeper: Unai Simon
Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante defenders: Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo
Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante midfielders: Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa
Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante strikers: Raul Garcia, Roger Marti
BIL vs LEV, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao possible starting line-up vs Levante: Unai Simon; Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche; Oscar de Marcos, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre, Raul Garcia
BIL vs LEV, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Levante possible starting line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Dani Cardenas; Coke, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Tono; Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa; Son, Ruben Rochina, Enis Bardhi; Roger Marti