BIL vs LEV Dream11 Predictions, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao vs Levante Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Athletic Bilbao will take on Levante at San Mames on Friday as both sides look for a ticket to the final edition of the Copa Del Rey 2020-21. For Athletic Bilbao, it could also be a chance to book an early advantage and move one step closer towards securing a historic result and this would see them book a place in the final of this coveted competition twice this year.

Levante will hope to spoil this party as they continue their excellent run of form that has seen them register three wins in their last four competition. This run includes a 2-1 upset over Real Madrid and the side are undefeated in all competitions since 2nd January.

BIL vs LEV Copa del Rey 2020-21, Athletic Bilbao vs Levante: Live Streaming

Athletic Bilbao vs Levante will not be shown on any TV channel in India. The live stream will not be available in India.

BIL vs LEV Copa del Rey 2020-21, Athletic Bilbao vs Levante: Match Details

Friday, February 12 – 01:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante

Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante captain: Roger Marti

Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante vice-captain: Raul Garcia

Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante goalkeeper: Unai Simon

Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante defenders: Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo

Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante midfielders: Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa

Copa del Rey 2020-21, BIL vs LEV Dream11 team for Athletic Bilbao vs Levante strikers: Raul Garcia, Roger Marti

BIL vs LEV, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Athletic Bilbao possible starting line-up vs Levante: Unai Simon; Inigo Lekue, Yeray Alvarez, Inigo Martinez, Yuri Berchiche; Oscar de Marcos, Dani Garcia, Iker Muniain, Alex Berenguer; Asier Villalibre, Raul Garcia

BIL vs LEV, Copa del Rey 2020-21 Levante possible starting line-up vs Athletic Bilbao: Dani Cardenas; Coke, Sergio Postigo, Ruben Vezo, Tono; Nemanja Radoja, Mickael Malsa; Son, Ruben Rochina, Enis Bardhi; Roger Marti