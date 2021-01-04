News18 Logo

Bilbao Parts Ways With Coach Gaizka Garitano

Bilbao Parts Ways With Coach Gaizka Garitano

Gaizka Garitano is out as coach of Athletic Bilbao after two years in charge, the Spanish club said Sunday.

MADRID: Athletic Bilbao is set to hire Marcelino Garca Toral to replace Gaizka Garitano as its coach, the Spanish club said Sunday.

Bilbao said in a statement that it reached an agreement in principle with Garca Toral to coach until June 2022.

Bilbao announced Garitano’s departure following the teams 1-0 win over Elche that left it in the middle of the La Liga standings. The Basque Country club did not specify the terms of the Garitanos exit.

Garca Toral has coached over 400 games with several Spanish clubs, including Valencia, Villarreal, and Sevilla.

Garitano took over Bilbao in December 2018 and helped it avoid relegation. Last season, he led the team to the Copa del Rey final, which was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and has yet to be played.

The team, however, has struggled this season with 21 points from 17 games. It hosts Barcelona on Wednesday and plays at league leader Atltico Madrid on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


