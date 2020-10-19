Bill Miller, Umpiring 4th World Series, Named Crew Chief

ARLINGTON, Texas: Bill Miller will be the umpire crew chief for the World Series and will work home plate for Game 3 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays.

This will be the fourth World Series for the 53-year-old Miller, who made his big league debut in 1997 and also worked the Fall Classic in 2010, 2013 and 2017. He was behind the plate for Game 5 in 2017, the Dodgers 13-12, 10-inning loss to the Houston Astros. Miller also worked this years Division Series between the Dodgers and San Diego.

Millers crew includes Jerry Meals, Mark Carlson, Laz Diaz, Chris Guccione, Marvin Hudson and Todd Tichenor, the commissioner’s office said Monday.

Diaz will be behind the plate for Tuesdays opener of the first neutral site World Series, played at Globe Life Field, the home of the Texas Rangers. Miller will be at first, Guccione at second, Hudson at third, Meals in left and Carlson in right.

Tichenor will be the extra member of the crew for the opener and enter the rotation behind the plate for Game 2. Guccione will work the plate for Game 4, with Hudson scheduled for Game 5, Meals for Game 6 and Carlson for Game 7.

Diaz also worked the World Series in 2007 and 2017, and he was behind home plate for the Dodgers 6-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 in 2017.

Meals worked the World Series in 2014, Carlson in 2015, and Guccione and Hudson in 2016. This will be Tichenors first World Series.

Adrian Johnson will be the replay official at the video review room in New York, assisted by David Rackley.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports