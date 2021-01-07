Billiards Champion Pankaj Advani Marries Celebrity Stylist Saniya Shadadpuri

World cue sport champion Pankaj Advani married celebrity stylist Saniya Shadadpuri in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on Wednesday. Advani and Shadadpuri shared glimpses of the ceremony on their social media handles.

The wedding was held in a traditional Sindhi fashion at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar in Santacruz. It was attended by only a few close friends and relatives, keeping in mind the restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Advani dedicated a short poem to his bride on the occasion. He called their union a representation of the love they share and an amalgamation of two souls that would last forever.

Check out the post here:

6th January 2021 - The birth date of our unionA celebration of a new journey we take togetherA representation of the love we share for one anotherA manifestation of the deep longing we have to be close to each otherAn amalgamation of two souls meant to last forever pic.twitter.com/rjnIODEBog — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) January 6, 2021

The couple received thousands of congratulatory messages from the netizens.

Earlier in the day, Advani shared a few images from the sangeet ceremony that was held at Gallops in Mumbai. He donned a black suit to accompany his bride who wore a maroon gown.

Check out the snaps here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Advani (@pankajadvaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Advani (@pankajadvaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Advani (@pankajadvaniofficial)

“What a magical day this has been,” wrote Advani on Instagram while thanking everyone involved in the ceremony who “pulled it off together in these uncertain times.” The couple is planning to throw a reception later in Advani’s hometown, Bengaluru.

The Golden Boy has many sporting accolades to his name. He is a 23-time world champion who has the unmatched record of winning the Asian and World Championship titles in all formats of the game. He is also the first Indian to become the world champion in 6-red snooker. For his incredible contribution to the sport, he was awarded with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

His newly-wed wife Shadadpuri is an accomplished make-up artist who has studied in Los Angeles, New York and London and has worked with some of the most popular Bollywood stars including Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, Bipasha Basu among others.

In fact, she was the one who took care of the design and make-up at her own wedding. Advani thanked her for that saying that she made them look great. The couple is excited to start their new journey together.