Billie Jean King Receives France's Legion of Honor Award

Tennis legend and LGBTQ rights activist Billie Jean King received Frances highest civilian honor, the Legion of Honor, on Friday.

King, who is in France as the French Open concludes, received the award in recognition of her contributions to women’s sports, gender equality and the rights of LGBTQ people in athletics. She took part in a short ceremony at the presidential Elysee Palace at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

The 78-year-old was back on the main clay court at the Paris tennis complex that hosts the French Open for a ceremony celebrating the 50th anniversary of winning the 1972 tournament title.

The year before, King risked her career to help start the Virginia Slims Tour for professional women players. It led to the creation of the Womens Tennis Association in 1973 as the organizing body for womens professional tennis.

