Bills Visit Raiders In Search Of 2nd Straight 4-0 Start

BUFFALO (3-0) at LAS VEGAS (2-1)

Monday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Bills by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Bills 2-1; Raiders 2-1

SERIES RECORD – Raiders lead 21-20

LAST MEETING – Bills won at home 34-14 on Oct. 29, 2017

LAST WEEK – Bill beat Rams 35-32; Raiders lost to Patriots 36-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Bills No. 4- (tie), Raiders No. 15

BILLS OFFENSE – OVERALL (4), RUSH (24), PASS (2).

BILLS DEFENSE – OVERALL (21), RUSH (8), PASS (27).

RAIDERS OFFENSE – OVERALL (15), RUSH (14), PASS (14).

RAIDERS DEFENSE – OVERALL (27), RUSH (28), PASS (16).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – The Bills are 1-11 in their last 12 road games against the Raiders with the only win in the past 54 seasons coming in 1991 in Los Angeles. … Buffalo is seeking to have back-to-back 4-0 starts for the third time in franchise history. The Bills did it in 1991-92 on the way to AFC titles and in 1964-65 when they won AFL championships. … QB Josh Allens 1,038 yards passing are the most for Buffalo through three games. Hes also the NFLs first player with at least 10 TDs passing and two TDs rushing through Week 3. He tied Jim Kellys franchise record with three straight 300-yard passing games last week. … Buffalo has seven players with TD catches this season. … The Bills have converted more than half their third downs in every game after doing it only four times all last season. … The Bills have won back-to-back games despite allowing at least 28 points in each. They had lost 38 in a row when giving up at least 28 points before that. … The Raiders seek their fifth 3-1 record in the past 25 seasons. They made the playoffs the previous four times and missed them every other season. … Derek Carr has 149 career TD passes, one shy of tying Hall of Famer Ken Stabler for the most in Raiders history. … Jon Gruden will become the fourth coach with 100 regular-season games with the Raiders. He has a 51-48 record. … The Raiders have a league-worst 13 losses by more than 14 points since Gruden returned in 2018. … Las Vegas has allowed a league-worst 255 yards receiving to running backs this season. … Raiders DE Maxx Crosby had two sacks last week, giving him 12 for his career, tied with Trevor Scott for the fifth most for the franchise in a players first two seasons. … Fantasy tip: TE Darren Waller was taken out of the offense last week by the Patriots with two catches for 9 yards on four targets. He had 12 catches for 105 yards and a TD the previous week and should be closer to that against a Bills team that has allowed the second- most yards to TEs this season with 245.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL