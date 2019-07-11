Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Birmingham Weather Live Forecast for Australia vs England World Cup 2019 Semi-final: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport

The conditions for Australia vs England World Cup 2019 semifinal at Edgbaston in Birmingham are likely to be cloudy during the day with spells of light rain, and a possibility of a few odd rumbles of thunder later.

News18.com

Updated:July 11, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Birmingham Weather Live Forecast for Australia vs England World Cup 2019 Semi-final: Rain Likely to Play Spoilsport
Edgbaston ground in Birmingham.
After forcing the first semi-final between India and New Zealand on to the reserve day, rain is likely to again be a factor in the second semi-final between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday.

According to the Weather Channel’s forecast, the conditions are likely to be cloudy during the day with a few spells of light rain, and a possibility of a few odd rumbles of thunder later. Another weather prediction website Accuweather has forecast that there could be a thunderstorm at 2pm local time (6.30pm IST).

Hourly data by Weather Channel shows that there is a 40 to 50 per cent chance of rain during the afternoon. The relative humidity is also expected to be high, ranging from 67 to 79% during the match, and can cause some discomfort to the players. The temperatures are likely to be around 17°C during the start of the game, and it may rise to a maximum of 22°C in the late afternoon.

The weather gods have played hide and seek during the World Cup, but have been kind on the home team as they mounted a spirited comeback in the tournament with wins over India and New Zealand late in the league stage to book their semis berth after losing the momentum in the middle stages.

Australia, on the other hand, have been dominant throughout, topping the table for most of the league stage before a defeat to South Africa in the last league stage encounter knocked them to second place.

In case the weather does not permit play to complete today, the match will resume on Friday, the reserve day. If the reserve day is washed out too, Australia will progress to the final courtesy the higher position on the league stage table.

