1-MIN READ

Birthday Boy Andy Murray Wins Quiz Contest Against Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, Earns Vip Box Tickets

Andy Murray and Marcus Rashford (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Andy Murray defeated Marcus Rashford in a quiz, winning tickets to the Manchester United’s VIP box.

Andy Murray has won a quiz competition against Manchester United star player Marcus Rashford. The victory has earned Murray tickets to the Manchester United’s VIP box.

On Thursday, the former World Number 1 and Rashford decided to conduct a quiz. The questions were based on their career achievements.

Before the contest began, Murray told the 22-year-old, “If I win, you’re getting me box tickets!”. On the other and, if Murray loses then he would give Rashford tickets to Wimbledon Centre Court. With utmost ease, the two-time Wimbledon champion scored 4-2 against the Manchester United sensation.

After such a comfortable victory, Murray said, “I’m happy with my day’s work now. How are you planning on delivering those tickets to me?”

To which Rashford said, “You can steal my box for the game”.

The entire episode was shared on Twitter by ATP.


Murray, who is celebrating his 33rd birthday today (May 15), also has received a birthday wish from his fellow competitor. “Happy birthday @andy_murray Have a good day mate,” wrote Rashford.

Earlier, Murray had won the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro tournament. The online competition was held in the virtual Manolo Santana Stadium on PlayStation 4's Tennis World Tour.

