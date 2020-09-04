US Open: Dominic Thiem 'Pissed Off' by Red Bull Can Incident During Win over Sumit Nagal

Dominic Thiem celebrated turning 27 by defeating India's Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the US Open inside an empty Arthur Ashe Stadium.

During the clash though, he was irritated by the way US Open officials handled his request for a Red Bull.

Following an argument with an official who frowned upon Thiem consuming his energy drink straight from the can, the organisers did not want the label be seen due to advertisement reasons.

Thiem, after the match, said he was irritated by the officials' insistence to take the can and pour it into a plain cup when he was not present.

"It's not allowed, the Red Bull can, on court, which is completely fine. I know that," Thiem said after the match. "Sometimes it helps me a lot on court, so I want to have it. I can also drink it in a plain cup."

"They wished to exit with the open can and fill it in a plain cup with out me observing it. That's what pissed me off a little bit bit as a result of the anti-doping guidelines are so strict. I do not need to lose the can out of my sight," Thiem added

"In general, they are so strict rules these days, and they propose me to fill the can in a plain cup without me observing it. That pissed me off a little bit.

"But, properly, it was just a bit factor. Nothing occurred on the finish."

Thiem is PISSED off because he was not allowed to drink straight from the Red Bull-can. Oh dear... pic.twitter.com/7cTYXqD4k8 — Alex Theodoridis (@AlexTheodorid1s) September 3, 2020

Thiem has so far only played five sets at the tournament after first-round opponent Jaume Munar retired.

"I was trying to play my fastest tennis to keep him on the backhand, to not let him dictate with the forehand. I did that very well today," said Thiem.

The world number three will play 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic in round three.

"He's one of the big champions of the last decade, one of the very few players, active players, who won a Grand Slam tournament here in New York," said Thiem.

"Even though for sure he's not on the top of his game, beginning of this year, maybe also last year, he's always dangerous for a big and deep run in these big tournaments.

"It's not a guy I want to face in the third round," he added.

Thiem said it was difficult playing in front of empty stands at the US National Tennis Center because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In negative moments the fans' energy can get you up again. Now you play a great point and it's complete silence. That is tough.

"Hopefully this is the only or one of very few slams where we have the situation like that," Thiem added.

