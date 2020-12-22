BKN vs GSW Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State - Playing V, Basketball
- Last Updated: December 22, 2020, 17:59 IST
BKN vs GSW Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State - Playing V, Basketball | The season’s first NBA match will be played between Brooklyn Nets and Golden State on Wednesday, December 23. The two teams have won in their respective pre-season matches. Brooklyn Nets defeated Celtics by 113-89, while Golden State beat Kings by 105.
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State match will start from 5:30 AM IST. The first outing of the season will be played at the Barclays Center.
The second match for the day is scheduled between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. This match will take place from 8:30 am on Wednesday at the Staples Center.
BKN vs GSW Team Prediction NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State: Match Details
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State: Dream11 Team Prediction
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Dream11 Point Guard: Stephen Curry, Brad Wanamaker
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Dream11 Shooting Guard: Caris LeVert, Kelly Oubre Jr.
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Dream11 Small Forward: Joe Harris
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Dream11 Power Forward: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Dream11 Centre: Jarrett Allen
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Brooklyn Nets possible starting line-up vs Golden State: Jeff Green, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen
BKN vs GSW NBA 2020-21, Golden State possible starting line-up vs Brooklyn Nets: Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Brad Wanamaker