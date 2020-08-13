BKN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction NBA, Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers - Playing V, Basketball

Brooklyn Nets (BKN) will welcome Portland Trail Blazers (POR) in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the NBA on Friday August 14. Both the teams have been on the winning side of their previous fixtures. The NBA Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers will commence from 6:30 AM.

The Nets defeated the Magic by 108-96 on August 11 while the Trail Blazer beat the Mavericks by 134-131 on August 12.

Currently, BKN are placed at Number 7 spot and have won 35 and lost 36 matches in the ongoing league. POR ,on the other hand, are at the eighth spot and have won 34 and lost 39 matches till now.

NBA Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers: BKN vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

NBA BKN vs POR Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Dream11 Point Guard: Simons, Lillard

NBA BKN vs POR Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Dream11 Shooting Guard: Trent, McCollum

NBA BKN vs POR Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Dream11 Power Forward: Kurucs

NBA BKN vs POR Brooklyn Nets vs Portland Trail Blazers Dream11 Centre: Hall, Whiteside

NBA BKN vs POR , Brooklyn Nets possible starting lineup vs Portland Trail Blazers: Harris, Kurucs, Hall, Irving, Allen

NBA BKN vs POR, Portland Trail Blazers possible starting lineup vs Brooklyn Nets: Simons, Lillard, Trent, McCollum, Whiteside