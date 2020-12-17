News18 Logo

Blackhawks Promote Bowman, Hire Faulkner To Oversee Business

Blackhawks Promote Bowman, Hire Faulkner To Oversee Business

The Chicago Blackhawks shuffled their front office Wednesday, elevating general manager Stan Bowman to president of hockey operations and hiring Jaime Faulkner as president of business operations.

The Chicago Blackhawks shuffled their front office Wednesday, elevating general manager Stan Bowman to president of hockey operations and hiring Jaime Faulkner as president of business operations.

Danny Wirtz chairman Rocky Wirtz’s son becomes chief operating officer after serving as interim president following the firing of John McDonough in April. The Blackhawks are splitting McDonough’s job in two.

“We have taken the steps and made those changes to put the pieces into place that will bring a new mindset and culture to the Chicago Blackhawks, that will lead us into the future, Rocky Wirtz said in a statement.

Faulkner helped found E15, a consulting strategy and analytics company, in 2013. She worked with 200 clients including Fortune 500 companies, pro sports teams, resorts and entertainment entities to develop systems predicting fan behavior. Her husband, Colin, is the Chicago Cubs’ executive vice president of sales and marketing.

Bowman, in his 19th season in the organization, remains in the GM role he has held since July 2009. The Blackhawks won Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015. They have advanced past the first round only once since their most recent championship.

