News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Blackmon Lifts North Alabama Over Stetson 73-66 In OT
1-MIN READ

Blackmon Lifts North Alabama Over Stetson 73-66 In OT

Blackmon Lifts North Alabama Over Stetson 73-66 In OT

Jamari Blackmon had 20 points as North Alabama beat Stetson 7366 in overtime on Saturday night.

FLORENCE, Ala.: Jamari Blackmon had 20 points as North Alabama beat Stetson 73-66 in overtime on Saturday night.

James Anderson II had 13 points for North Alabama (5-3, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mervin James added 11 points. Isaac Chatman had seven rebounds.

Chase Johnston had 19 points for the Hatters (3-5, 1-1). Christiaan Jones added 14 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Wheza Panzo had 10 points.

Rob Perry, who led the Hatters in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had only six points on 2-of-12 shooting. He also had seven turnovers but only three assists.

The Lions leveled the season series against the Hatters with the win. Stetson defeated North Alabama 86-77 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...