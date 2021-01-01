Bligen Scores 14 To Carry Longwood Past UNC-Asheville 65-55

Next Story
January 01, 2021
FARMVILLE, Va.: Heru Bligen came off the bench to score 14 points to lead Longwood to a 65-55 win over UNC-Asheville on Thursday.
Jesper Granlund had 12 points and seven rebounds for Longwood (2-8, 1-3 Big South Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Justin Hill added eight rebounds.
Tajion Jones had 19 points for the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-1). LJ Thorpe added 10 points and six assists. Evan Clayborne had 13 rebounds and three blocks.
UNC-Asheville won the first game 80-73 on Wednesday.
