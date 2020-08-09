Blighty's big chance to end a century-old drought at PGA

SAN FRANCISCO Padraig Harrington won the PGA Championship in 2008 to become the first European-born winner since Tommy Armour of Scotland in 1930. As for England, that goes back more than a century, when Jim Barnes won the Wanamaker Trophy for the second straight time in 1919.

Three Englishmen have a chance to end that drought.

It starts with Paul Casey, at 43 with his best chance to win a major. He was four behind at the 2008 Masters until closing with a 79. Casey birdied the eighth and ninth holes, two of the toughest at Harding Park, and then closed with all pars on the back nine for a 68. He was two shots behind Dustin Johnson.

I feel really, really good about the golf game, so yeah, Ive played really well and I think that reflects in the clean scorecards Ive been keeping, and I feel really positive going into tomorrow, Casey said. I feel like I can continue that good play. Well see what it yields.

Another shot back were Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, who each had to settle for a 70 but still were very much in the mix.

Rose already has a U.S. Open title. His victory in 2013 at Merion was a first for England since Tony Jacklin in 1970. He is trying to climb out of a mini-slump, but this is the third straight major he has been teeing off late in the final round, including the final group with U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland last summer at Pebble Beach.

You have to keep knocking on the door. If you are knocking on the door, more often than not, you do find that round that you need on a Sunday, Rose said. Thats when the door opens. You never quite know when thats going to happen.

Fleetwood was a runner-up at the British Open last summer, and he was runner-up to Brooks Koepka at the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills by closing with a 63.

CAL KID

This fun fact stood out for Collin Morikawa coming into the PGA Championship: He has more wins (two) than missed cuts (one) in a little over a year as a professional.

Another fun fact: Hes well within range of win No. 3, which would give him his first major title at age 23.

Morikawa, who made his first 22 cuts as a pro, tied for Saturdays best round, a 5-under 65, to finish in a three-way tie for fourth at 7-under, only two shots behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Though this is only Morikawas second major he finished 35th at last years U.S. Open it would be hard to say he hasnt been put to the test. He has been in two playoffs this year: He won the Workday Charity Open last month after beating Justin Thomas in three holes. That came a month after he finished second at the Charles Schwab Challenge when he barely missed the winning putt on 18, then lipped out a 3-footer in the first playoff hole against Daniel Berger.

I missed the putt and you go back to there, and its all a learning experience, said Morikawa, who went to college at California, not far from this weeks tournament in San Francisco. You have to close it. I had a putt on 18 to win. I got ahead of myself in the playoff.

All of which might come into play for him if hes in the hunt late Sunday.

Over these two months, Ive had some highs and Ive had some lows, he said. Ive looked back at everything and just kind of use that for tomorrow.

LOST OPPORTUNITY

This might be the worst Justin Thomas ever felt about a 68 in a major.

The worlds No. 1 player made the cut on the number at the PGA Championship and still held out hope of making a run. He figured he would need to be 10 under on the weekend, and he started the third round with five birdies in seven holes.

But he made two bogeys to close out the front nine those are two of the hardest holes at Harding Park and then dropped two more shots at the end of his round.

Thomas says he was most disappointed with his wedge play.

I let a really good round go, and really had a great opportunity to put myself in a good position going into tomorrow, he said. I just didnt capitalize on the back nine.

He wound up in a tie for 34th, eight shots out of the lead.

NO ROARS

Golf has gone two months since its return without spectators, and by now the players are used to it.

Sunday figures to be a different test the pressure of a major championship minus the cheers and the energy to boost the adrenaline, or give players an idea of whats going on around them. Paul Casey is among those who isnt sure what to expect.

Asked if it felt like a major on Saturday, he replied: Its just strange. Honestly, no.

Its gone through my mind a few times, the gravity of the event were playing in, he said. But you cant get over the fact … youre missing the roars and the excitement and the screaming. Theres no question the golf course is producing that test for us. Its just the other elements which are usually a big part of what we do.

Gone are the white leaderboards at the PGA Championship. Those are operated manually, and the PGA of America left them at home this year because it requires more people to run them. In the coronavirus era, the fewer the volunteers the better.

In their place are 10 electronic boards that show only the scores.

Brooks Koepka wasnt worried about what others might be doing for another reason no fans allows for a better view.

All youve got to do is look to your left or right and youll see something and figure it out, he said.

AP National Writer Eddie Pells contributed.

