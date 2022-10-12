BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's PKL 2022-23 Match, October 12, 7:30 pm IST

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Wednesday’s PKL 2022-23 match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors: Bengaluru Bulls will be determined to carry forward their winning momentum as they are set to face Bengal Warriors on Wednesday in the ninth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The match between Bengaluru and Bengal will be played Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

Bengaluru have made full use of their home advantage and won their first two matches convincingly. In their first match of the season, Bengaluru registered a comfortable 34-29 victory over Telugu Titans. Bengaluru had to face tough competition in the next match against Puneri Paltan. However, a vital two-point lead eventually helped Bengaluru in emerging victorious in the thrilling contest against Puneri Paltan.

ALSO READ: BWF World Rankings: Lakshya Sen reaches Career-Best Eighth Position in Men’s Singles

Bengaluru, with 10 points, under their belt, currently find themselves at the second spot on the PKL points table.

For Bengal, the ninth season of PKL has not been a remarkable one so far. Bengal could not secure a winning start to their PKL 2022-23 journey after they were outclassed by Haryana Steelers.

However, the winners of the seventh season scripted a prompt comeback in the next game and got the better of Telugu Titans 25-45. With five points from two matches, Bengal currently occupy fifth position in the PKL standings.

Ahead of Wednesday’s PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors; here is everything you need to know:

BLR vs BEN Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors PKL match.

BLR vs BEN Live Streaming

The PKL match between Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs BEN Match Details

The BLR vs BEN PKL match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 12, at 7:30 pm IST.

BLR vs BEN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Maninder Singh

Vice-Captain: Vikash Kandola

Suggested Playing XI for BLR vs BEN Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Mahender Singh, Shubham Shinde, Saurabh Nandal

All-rounders: Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Maninder Singh, Vikash Kandola, Bharat



Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors Possible Starting line-up:

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Starting Line-up: Vikash Kandola, Mayur Kadam, Mahender Singh, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Aman

Bengal Warriors Predicted Starting Line-up: Maninder Singh, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Deepak Hooda, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Shinde, Girish Maruti

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here