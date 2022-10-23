BLR vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Patna Pirates in the 36th match of the Pro Kabaddi League on October 23. Bengaluru Bulls registered a comprehensive victory against Tamil Thalaivas in Match 29. The likes of Vikash Khandola, Saurabh Nandal and Neeraj Narwal make Bengaluru Bulls a formidable side. Few will bet against Bengaluru Bulls in this match.

Patna Pirates are having a disastrous season. They have not registered a single victory in their first five matches and would be keen to salvage their fledging campaign on Sunday. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Rohit Gulia will play a pivotal role for Patna Pirates in the match against Bengaluru Bulls.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will be played on October 23, Sunday.

Where will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates begin?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on October 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BLR vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vikash Khandola

Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Suggested Dream 11 team for BLR vs PAT Dream11:

DEF: Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh

ALL: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Rohit Gulia, Neeraj Narwal

RAI: Vikash Khandola, Sachin Tanwar

BLR vs PAT Predicted Line-up:

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Playing Line-up: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, GB More

Patna Pirates Predicted Playing Line-up: Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Rohit Gulia, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Sachin Tanwar, Monu

