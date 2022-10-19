BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Wednesday's PKL 2022-23 BLR vs TAM Match, October 19, Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru 8:30 pm IST

After suffering two back-to-back defeats in the ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengaluru Bulls will be desperately looking for a win in their next match. The champions of the 2016 edition will be up against Tamil Thalaivas in their next Pro Kabaddi League encounter on Wednesday. The match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas will take place at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

ALSO READ| PKL 9: Aslam Inamdar’s Stunning Last-second Raid Leads Puneri Paltan to Thrilling Win Over Telugu Titans

Bengaluru Bulls had kicked off the Pro Kabaddi League campaign on a promising note after winning their first two matches. However, their scintillating run did not last long. Bengaluru Bulls, in their last two matches, could not clinch a victory due to their poor defensive show. With 11 points from four matches, Bengaluru Bulls currently occupy the seventh spot in the Pro Kabaddi League standings.

The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League has not been fruitful for Tamil Thalaivas either. Though, in their last match, Tamil Thalaivas did secure a nail-biting 33-32 win over mighty Patna Pirates. Tamil Thalaivas, with just a solitary win from four games, now find themselves in the eighth spot on the Pro Kabaddi League points table.

Ahead of the Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas, here is everything you need to know:

BLR vs TAM Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match.

BLR vs TAM Live Streaming

The Pro Kabaddi League match between Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

BLR vs TAM Match Details

The Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi League match will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 19, at 8:30 pm IST.

BLR vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vikash Kandola

Vice-Captain: Saurabh Nandal

Suggested Playing XI for BLR vs TAM Dream11 Fantasy Kabaddi:

Defenders: Saurabh Nandal, Aman, Sahil Guila

All-rounders: Visvanath V, Neeraj Narwal

Raiders: Vikash Kandola, Bharat

<b>Latest Sports News</b> and <a href="https://www.news18.com/"><b>Breaking News</b></a> here<p></p>