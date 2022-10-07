BLR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Starting Line-up for Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans, Match 2, Pro Kabbadi League

Bengaluru Bulls will take on Telugu Titans in the second match of the Pro Kabbadi League on October 7.

Bengaluru Bulls finished in the fifth position on the points table last season. They will be keen to improve on that performance this season. Vikash Khandola will be the key player for the hosts. If Khandola performs to his potential, Bengaluru Bulls will be hard to stop.

Meanwhile, Telugu Titans will have to contend with the boisterous crowd at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru. For Telugu Titans, Monu Goyat and Parvesh Bhainswal will be the key players.

Ahead of the second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans be played?

The second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will be played on October 7, Friday.

Where will the second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans be played?

The second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will be played at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

What time will the second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans begin?

The second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will begin at 8:30 pm IST, on October 7.

Which TV channels will broadcast the second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans?

The second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans?

The second match of the Pro Kabbadi League between Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BLR vs TEL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Vikash Khandola

Vice-Captain: Monu Goyat

Suggested Dream 11 team for BLR vs TEL Dream11:

DEF: Parvesh Bhainswal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh

ALL: Monu Goyat

RAI: Vikash Khandola, Abhishek Singh, Neeraj Narwal

BLR vs TEL Predicted Line-up:

Bengaluru Bulls Predicted Playing Line-up: Vikash Khandola, Bharat, Neeraj Narwal, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, GB More

Telugu Titans Predicted Playing Line-up: Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Monu Goyat, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ravinder Pahal, Surjeet Singh, Parvesh Bhainswal

