Blue Jackets Activate D Zach Werenski Off Injured Reserve

CHICAGO: The Columbus Blue Jackets have activated defenseman Zach Werenski off injured reserve.

Werenski is expected to return to the lineup Saturday night at Chicago. The 23-year-old Werenski missed three games with a lower-body injury after he got hurt during a 4-3 win over Dallas on Feb. 4.

Columbus also placed goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks on IR, retroactive to Feb. 6. Kivlenieks, 24, is day to day with a lower-body injury.

Werenski has one goal and three assists in 12 games this year. He was selected by Columbus with the No. 8 pick in the 2015 draft.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports


