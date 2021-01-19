Blue Jackets Hold On, Defeat Red Wings 3-2 For Their 1st Win

Alexandre Texier and Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 1:16 apart early in the third period to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a two-goal lead and they held on to beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-2 on Monday.

Oliver Bjorkstrand scored late in the second period and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 35 saves in the Blue Jackets’ first win of the season.

Detroit’s Bobby Ryan scored twice and Thomas Greiss stopped 26 shots.

Texier’s wraparound goal 5:10 into the final period put the Blue Jackets ahead for the first time. Dubois beat Greiss on a breakway at the 6:26 mark to help them win after dropping the first two games of the season at Nashville.

The Red Wings pulled Greiss with a few minutes left to add an extra skater. Many players ended up in the crease and the puck was in the net with just less than a minute remaining.

After some fights broke out, video review determined the goal was good because of the actions of a Columbus player.

PANDEMIC PLAY

Both teams were missing at least a player because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Red Wings were without center Robby Fabbri, who scored in their win Saturday night, and winger Adam Erne after both played in the first two games of the season.

Mikko Koivu has not made his Blue Jackets debut because the 37-year-old center, who had spent his entire career in Minnesota, had to miss a third straight game.

WHAT’S NEXT

These two teams will play again at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night, roughly 27 hours after their first of eight scheduled games against each other.

