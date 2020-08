Blue Jays put big-hitting Bichette on IL with strained knee

BUFFALO, N.Y. The Toronto Blue Jays put shortstop Bo Bichette on the injured list Sunday, a day after he strained his right knee in a suspended game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Play resumed in the fourth inning without Bichette. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Bichette hurt himself while stretching before an at-bat and undergoing testing, including an MRI.

Bichette is batting .361, second-best in the American League. He entered Sunday fifth in the league in slugging (.672) and OPS (1.063).

For Sundays regularly scheduled game, he was replaced on the roster by infielder Santiago Espinal. Brandon Drury started the game at shortstop.

