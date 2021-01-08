BMG vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The Saturday, January 9, match of Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich is scheduled for 1:00 AM IST at the Borussia-Park. Bayern Munich will be looking to retain their top spot in the point table of the league.

Bayern Munich have only one loss out of all the 14 matches that they have played. The team have been on the winning end of 10 matches and have 33 points to their credit. They do not have any injured players. Only two young players Joshua Zirkzee and Tanguy Nianzou will not be a part of the squad for this match. Most recently, the team defeated Mainz by 5-2.

Things may not be as easy for the Borussia Monchengladbach team as they will not have their forward player Thuram for the next three matches as he was caught spitting in the match against Hoffenheim. Rocco Reitz, Torben Musel, Famana Quizera and Jan Olschowsky too will not make it to the playing of Borussia Monchengladbach. Presently the team have five wins and 21 points to their credit. This also includes their recent win in the Bundesliga 2020-21 against Arminia by 1-0.

In India, the football enthusiasts can live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich match on Fan Code app.

Bundesliga 2020-21 BMG vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Captain: Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2020-21 BMG vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Vice Captain: Manuel Neuer

Bundesliga 2020-21 BMG vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Bundesliga 2020-21 BMG vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, Matthias Ginter, Alphonso Davies

Bundesliga 2020-21 BMG vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Midfielders: Leon Goretzka, Christoph Kramer, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sane

Bundesliga 2020-21 BMG vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich strikers: Thomas Muller Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2020-21 BMG vs BAY, Borussia Monchengladbach probable lineup vs Bayern Munich: Yann Sommer, Stefan Lainer, Matthias Ginter, Nico Elvedi, Oscar Wendt, Christoph Kramer, Florian Neuhaus, Lars Stindl, Hannes Wolf, Alassane Plea, Breel Embolo

Bundesliga 2020-21 BMG vs BAY Bayern Munich probable lineup vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa