BMG vs RM Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Champions League Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

The upcoming UEFA Champions League Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid face off will have both the teams eyeing for their first win in the ongoing league. Till now, none of them have managed a win. Borussia Monchengladbach's first outing against Inter Milan ended in a draw after both sides scored one goal each. Real Madrid, on the other hand, lost the match to Shakhtar Donetsk by 2-3. However, it must be noted that the hosts at least have one point while the guest team have not matched to open their point bank as yet.

UEFA Champions League Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid outing is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28. The kick off will commence from 1:30 AM at the Borussia Park.

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid Team News:

Borussia Monchengladbach will be without Andreas Poulsen, Denis Zakaria and Laszlo Benes, as all three of them are currently injured. Mamadou Doucoure too may not be seen because of a muscular issue.

From Real Madrid's end, Dani Carvajal, Martin Odegaard, Mariano Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola have been left out of the squad.

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League, Dream11 Team for Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid Captain: Ramos

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid vice-captain: Vinicius

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid goalkeeper: Courtois

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid Defenders: Ginter, Varane, Ramos, Bensebaini

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid Midfielders: Casemiro, Kramer, Kroos

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid strikers: Vinicius, Thuram, Benzema

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League, Borussia Monchengladbach probable lineup vs Real Madrid: Sommer; Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini; Kramer, Neuhaus; Hofmann, Embolo, Thuram; Plea

BMG vs RM UEFA Champions League, Real Madrid probable lineup vs Borussia Monchengladbach: Courtois; Vazquez, Varane, Ramos, Mendy; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio