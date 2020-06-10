BO vs BGG Dream11 Team Prediction Basketball Bundesliga 2020, Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Baskets Oldenburg (BO) will be up against BG Gottingen (BGG) in their upcoming match in Basketball Bundesliga 2020 on Wednesday, June 10. The hosts Baskets Oldenburg , who lost to Ulm in their last match with a scoreline of 85-66, will be eyeing to return to winning ways when they square off with BGG. The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen will commence at 8 pm. BG Gottingen managed to keep a clean sheet in their last outing against Merlins. After full-time, the scoreboard said BG Gottingen 89-78 Merlins. The visitors had played their last match on June 6. BGG are expected to come out in a much stronger form in their upcoming outing. The Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen will be played at the Audi Dome.

With 13 victories from 20 outings, Baskets Oldenburg are sitting on the 5th spot with 26 points. Meanwhile, BG Gottingen have featured in 21 games. They have 22 points after winning 11 matches in the tournament. Currently, BGG are 8th on the standings.

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen: BO vs BGG Dream11 Team Predictions

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen Dream11 Point Guard: B.Hundt

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen Dream11 Shooting Guard: K.Tadda

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen Dream11 Small Forward: M.Andric, A.Ruoff

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen Dream11 Power Forward: N.Boothe, T.Allen

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg vs BG Gottingen Dream11 Centre: R.Mahalbasic, M.Kessen

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 Baskets Oldenburg Probable Lineup vs BG Gottingen: K.Tadda, N.Boothe, R.Mahalbasic, M.Kessen, F.Stanic

Basketball Bundesliga 2020 BG Gottingen Probable Lineup vs Baskets Oldenburg: B.Hundt, M.Andric, A.Ruoff, T.Allen, J.Kok