1-MIN READ

Bocharova, Star Of 1st Soviet Olympic Gymnastics Team, Dies

Nina Bocharova, an Olympic gold medalwinning gymnast in the first Soviet Union team sent to a games, has died. She was 95.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland: Nina Bocharova, an Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast in the first Soviet Union team sent to a games, has died. She was 95.

The Ukraine-born Bocharova died in Rome on Monday, the International Gymnastics Federation said Thursday. The cause of death was not stated.

Bocharova was the Soviet all-around national champion in 1949 and 51 then part of a dominant team at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics, the governing body said.

She won gold medals in the team event and individual balance beam, plus silvers in the all-around behind teammate Maria Gorokhovskaya and team event for portable apparatus.

With womens artistic gymnastics still in its infancy, Bocharova exuded strength and grace, the FIG added.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: September 3, 2020, 4:08 PM IST
