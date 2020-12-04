News18 Logo

    Bockler Carries Saint Mary's (Cal) Past Texas Southern 82-70

    Bockler Carries Saint Mary's (Cal) Past Texas Southern 82-70

    MORAGA, Calif.: Leemet Bockler went hit 6 of 7 3-pointers and scored 20 points, Tommy Kuhse added a double-double and Saint Mary’s defeated Texas Southern 82-70 on Thursday night.

    Reserve Quinn Clinton and Kuhse had 15 points apiece for Saint Marys (4-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Kuhse also had a career-high 13 assists. Matthias Tass added 14 points.

    Michael Weathers had 23 points for the Tigers (1-3). Galen Alexander added 13 points. Karl Nicholas had 12 points.

    For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

    Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

