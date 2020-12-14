News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Bohannon Leads Youngstown St. Over Binghamton 79-65
1-MIN READ

Bohannon Leads Youngstown St. Over Binghamton 79-65

Naz Bohannon scored 23 points as Youngstown State topped Binghamton 7965 on Sunday.

VESTAL, N.Y.: Naz Bohannon scored 23 points as Youngstown State topped Binghamton 79-65 on Sunday.

Darius Quisenberry had 17 points for Youngstown State (2-0) to become the 38th player in school history to score 1,000 points. Michael Akuchie added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Garrett Covington had 11 points.

Brenton Mills had 15 points for the Bearcats (0-3). George Tinsley added 12 points and eight rebounds. Ogheneyole Akuwovo had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


