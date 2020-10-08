Bojan Scores In The 74th, Impact Beat Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio: Bojan Krkic scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute to help the Montreal Impact beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Montreal Impact (6-8-2) have won two straight after a four-match losing streak. The Crew (9-3-4) are winless in their last three matches.

Bojan’ beat goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner for his second goal of the season.

Bojan nearly scored in the the 24th minute. He fired a shot that hit the crossbar. The ball deflected to Lassi Lappalainen, whose header attempt hit a defender, but Lappalainen scored off the deflection.

Gyasi Zardes, who leads the Crew with 10 goals, scored from a cross that deflected off his head and bounced into the net from close range in the 45th.